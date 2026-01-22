The American Express: Scottie Scheffler makes fast start in first appearance of 2026 amid low-scoring on PGA Tour
Scottie Scheffler shoots nine-under 63 on his return to action to finish one behind early round-one clubhouse leaders; Robert MacIntyre also hits 63; watch early coverage from Friday's second round live from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage at 9pm
Thursday 22 January 2026 23:05, UK
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler made an impressive return to action on his first appearance of 2026 to shoot 63 after an early birdie surge amid a low-scoring opening day at The American Express in California.
The second tournament of the season on the PGA Tour sees the field play across three different courses in La Quinta before a 54-hole cut at the end of Saturday, with the final round taking place on the Pete Dye Stadium Course.
Back in action for the first time since finishing tied-fourth at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas at the start of December, Scheffler - who won six times on tour last year, including major victories at the PGA Championship and The Open - immediately marked his return in statement style by birding five of his first six holes.
- The American Express leaderboard [external]
- Dubai Desert Classic: Rory McIlroy trails surprise leader by eight
- Got Sky? Watch golf and more LIVE on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream no contract
Playing on the on the La Quinta Country Club course, Scheffler added a further birdie at the par-four eighth and reached the turn in 30.
Further birdies at the 12th, 13th and 17th - when he chipped in from the primary rough around the green - saw the American card an opening-round 63, leaving him one adrift of the early clubhouse lead of 62.
Scotland's Robert Macintyre was playing the Nicklaus Tournament Course and also shot 63. He birdied his first five holes from the 10th before a bogey at the par-five 15th cost him a shot. But he came back in 31, capping his fine round with a birdie at his last.
Indeed, the Nicklaus course proved particularly conductive to low-scoring.
The early clubhouse lead was jointly held by Australian Min Woo Lee and American Pierceson Coody.
Starting from the 10th, Woo Lee made five birdies either side of the turn, while Coody's route to his 62 truly came alive from the 11th when he set off on a run of seven successive birdies.
The American ended up shooting 29 on the back nine to tie Woo Lee on 62 in the clubhouse.
America's Vince Whaley and Korea's Si Woo Kim matched Scheffler with 63s, while England's Jordan Smith shot an eight-under 64 - all on the Nicklaus course.
More to follow...
Watch every round of The American Express live on Sky Sports Golf, with Friday's early coverage under way from 4.30pm. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more on NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland