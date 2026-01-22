The American Express: Scottie Scheffler makes fast start in first appearance of 2026 amid low-scoring on PGA Tour

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler made an impressive return to action on his first appearance of 2026 to shoot 63 after an early birdie surge amid a low-scoring opening day at The American Express in California.

The second tournament of the season on the PGA Tour sees the field play across three different courses in La Quinta before a 54-hole cut at the end of Saturday, with the final round taking place on the Pete Dye Stadium Course.

Back in action for the first time since finishing tied-fourth at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas at the start of December, Scheffler - who won six times on tour last year, including major victories at the PGA Championship and The Open - immediately marked his return in statement style by birding five of his first six holes.

Playing on the on the La Quinta Country Club course, Scheffler added a further birdie at the par-four eighth and reached the turn in 30.

Further birdies at the 12th, 13th and 17th - when he chipped in from the primary rough around the green - saw the American card an opening-round 63, leaving him one adrift of the early clubhouse lead of 62.

Scotland's Robert Macintyre was playing the Nicklaus Tournament Course and also shot 63. He birdied his first five holes from the 10th before a bogey at the par-five 15th cost him a shot. But he came back in 31, capping his fine round with a birdie at his last.

Image: Scheffler during the first round of The American Express

Indeed, the Nicklaus course proved particularly conductive to low-scoring.

The early clubhouse lead was jointly held by Australian Min Woo Lee and American Pierceson Coody.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Starting from the 10th, Woo Lee made five birdies either side of the turn, while Coody's route to his 62 truly came alive from the 11th when he set off on a run of seven successive birdies.

The American ended up shooting 29 on the back nine to tie Woo Lee on 62 in the clubhouse.

America's Vince Whaley and Korea's Si Woo Kim matched Scheffler with 63s, while England's Jordan Smith shot an eight-under 64 - all on the Nicklaus course.

More to follow...

Watch every round of The American Express live on Sky Sports Golf, with Friday's early coverage under way from 4.30pm. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more on NOW.