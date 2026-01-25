Patrick Reed reveals LIV Golf League contract status and how DP World Tour could be possible pathway to PGA Tour return

Patrick Reed has revealed that he has yet to sign his LIV Golf League contract for this season and remains open to trying to earn his way back onto the PGA Tour.

Reed described the PGA Tour as 'the best tour in the world' during an interview with the Telegraph at last week's Dubai Invitational and that he would consider a future return to the tour, following Brooks Koepka being handed a pathway back from LIV Golf via the Returning Player Program.

The former Masters champion has been ineligible for the PGA Tour since leaving to sign for LIV Golf in 2022 but regularly appears on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour, with Reed claiming an impressive four-shot win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

Reed insists he would be 'surprised' if he was not featuring on LIV Golf this season, beginning in Saudi Arabia on February 4, although is currently a free agent with his contract yet to be signed.

"We're still finalising the contract [with LIV]," Reed confirmed in his victory press conference. "We're not complete on that yet. It's one of those things that I don't like to talk business and stuff while I'm playing, and so it's like Monday through Wednesday is the only time to really talk about it.

"it's just one of those things that, getting here this week, I knew that once Thursday got here, just focus on golf and golf only. You know, starting tonight and tomorrow, we'll get back to talking and things like that.

"The biggest thing for me right now is just go out and play well this week. I obviously got the win. Then hopefully carry that momentum into next week and hopefully compete late Sunday again."

Reed confirmed he is not currently talking to the PGA Tour over a possible return, with the 35-year-old's major win in 2018 too long ago to make him eligible for the same pathway back as Koepka, although doesn't expect his LIV Golf career to be over.

"Not that I know of - not right now," Reed added. "Really just all kind of depends on everything. I mean, I haven't talked to the team back home or anything like that.

"But, at the moment, I plan on teeing it up there in Riyadh and I'd be surprised if we're not."

Has Dubai win enhanced pathway back for Reed?

Reed's victory lifts him to second in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai standings, with the top 10 eligible players at the end of the season - not otherwise exempt - earning dual membership onto the PGA Tour.

Although that route is not a current option for active LIV Golf players, Reed has acknowledged it is a potential pathway to the PGA Tour should he not continue with the Saudi circuit.

"Continue to play out here and be in the top 10 and be on the PGA Tour next year," Reed insisted. "I mean, good golf takes care of itself, right. It's always kind of been that way from day one.

"Even before college, you play well in high school, that's what got you college scholarships. You play really well in college, that got you sponsors to hopefully playing on tour. Then you play well at Q-School and on tour and that gets you a card on the PGA Tour and so forth.

"If I ended up not playing on LIV this year, obviously it would be one of those things that I would be out here playing more on this tour [DP World Tour], trying to secure one of those spots in the top 10 and allow myself to get back on the PGA Tour."

Reed posted a runner-up finish on the Asian Tour in Macau last season and claimed third at the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship in September, with a Rolex Series win in Dubai win his first worldwide title since the 2024 Link Hong Kong Open.

"I feel like the only way you're going to actually grow the game of golf and showcase golf is by having the best players in the world travel and play," Reed explained.

"Let's be honest, as an American, it's easy to kind of stay at home, play on the PGA Tour. I mean, you're not having to travel much. But to actually grow the game worldwide, you have to travel worldwide and I've taken that to heart.

"I've talked to enough people growing up and stuff about being a world player, just not a guy that stays at home and plays. I feel like as a player, as a major champion and as a Ryder Cup player, that kind of it's our duty to kind of travel and play around the world to showcase the game.

"It's only going to help grow the game, and the easiest way to do that is by having superstars play everywhere. That means not just back in the States. That means everywhere around the world. For me, I'm always going to stay true to my heart on that."

