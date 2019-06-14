Butch Harmon dissects Tiger Woods' swing from 2000 US Open victory

3:58 Butch Harmon gives an in-depth analysis of Tiger Woods' record-breaking 15-shot victory in the US Open at Pebble Beach, 19 years ago Butch Harmon gives an in-depth analysis of Tiger Woods' record-breaking 15-shot victory in the US Open at Pebble Beach, 19 years ago

Tiger Woods returns to the scene of his record-breaking US Open victory this week, but what was the secret behind his big win at Pebble Beach?

Woods claimed the first of three US Open titles in dominant fashion back in 2000, ripping up the record books with a wire-to-wire victory by an unbelievable 15 strokes.

The former world No 1 was six strokes clear at the halfway stage and 10 ahead going into the final day, where a bogey-free 67 extended his winning margin over Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els.

Victory was the start of the 'Tiger Slam', where he held all four majors simultaneously, with Woods registering 10 of his 83 PGA Tour titles during that extraordinary year.

Harmon worked with Woods until 2003

Butch Harmon was his coach during that memorable period, helping to create and maintain the swing that guided Woods through the most successful stretch in his career.

