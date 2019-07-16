The Open anniversaries: Tom Watson major near-miss, 10 years on

0:48 The Open heads back to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel The Open heads back to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel

Tom Watson won The Open five times during his illustrious career, with this week marking the 10th anniversary of him coming agonisingly close to a history-making sixth victory.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The eight-time major champion last lifted the Claret Jug in 1983, where he registered a one-shot win at Royal Birkdale, although threatened a record-breaking success at Turnberry some 26 years later.

At the age of 59 and less than a year on from undergoing hip-replacement surgery, Watson opened with a five-under 65 and followed it with a second-round 70 to head into the weekend tied for the lead.

Watson won the first of his five Open titles in 1975

Watson posted a one-over 71 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead, making him the oldest player to hold a 54-hole lead in major history and putting him out in the final group on Sunday.

Live At The Open - 16/07/2019 Live on

Julian Boros holds the record for the oldest victory after winning the PGA Championship aged 48, but Watson looked like smashing that record when he birdied the 71st to move one ahead.

Watson carded a two-over 72 during the final day at Turnberry

Needing a par at the last to become Champion Golfer once again, Watson's approach bounced off the back of the green and his third shot ran eight feet past the hole.

The Open 2019 Countdown: Live - 16/07/2019 Live on

Watson then missed his par putt to slip into a four-hole play-off with Stewart Cink, who had birdied the 18th to also end the week on two under, where Cink triumphed by six shots to claim his only major.

Watch The 148th Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel! Live coverage begins with "Live at The Open" on Tuesday from 4pm on Sky Sports The Open.