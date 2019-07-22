The Open: Shane Lowry's rise to major success at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry won his first major title with victory at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry won the Open Championship at Royal Portrush to clinch his maiden major triumph on Sunday.

It was a euphoric victory for Lowry as jubilant fans celebrated the Irishman's victory on The Open's long-awaited return to Northern Ireland.

Lowry has already enjoyed plenty of highs, along with the occasional low, during his career but what events have shaped his path to lifting the Claret Jug?

Stunning Irish Open win as amateur

Lowry, who won the 2008 North of Ireland Amateur at Portrush, announced himself to the world one year later in sensational fashion with his victory, as a 22-year-old amateur, at the Irish Open.

Lowry celebrates during his remarkable Irish Open win as an amateur ten years ago

Handling driving wind and rain at Baltray on the final day, County Offaly-born Lowry overcame Robert Rock on the third hole of their play-off to cause one of the biggest shocks on the European Tour.

Immediately turning professional after his remarkable victory, Lowry missed his first three cuts. His first top ten as a pro came the following January with fourth place in Abu Dhabi.

Lowry off the mark as a professional

After his fairytale breakthrough in Ireland, Lowry had to wait until 2012 to clinch his first title as a professional with victory at the Portugal Masters.

Lowry finished second at the 2014 BMW PGA Championship at the Harry Colt-designed Wentworth - the course architect behind Royal Portrush.

WGC breakthrough at Firestone

The Irish golfer won the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone

Lowry was still looking to make his mark on the PGA Tour and the Irishman delivered with an exceptional performance to win the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in 2015.

His outstanding short game enabled him to hold off the elite field for a victory which elevated him to 19th in the world rankings.

US Open agony at Oakmont

Lowry suffered disappointment at the 2016 US Open

When the 32-year-old looks back on his Open success, he will recall the disappointment of the 2016 US Open and realise this setback was invaluable in defending his lead at Portrush.

Lowry squandered a four-shot lead at Oakmont as a final-round 76 led to finishing three shots behind champion Dustin Johnson.

Abu Dhabi win sparks run to Open triumph

After a relatively disappointing 2018, Lowry started this year with an impressive win at the Abu Dhabi Championship - his first victory for four years.

With his confidence restored, Lowry embarked on the most consistent run of his career which included eighth place at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May and second at last month's Canadian Open.

His 2019 form, previous success in Ireland and experience of leading a major championship all shaped him as a golfer and ultimately helped him on his way to the glorious win at Royal Portrush.