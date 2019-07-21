The Open: Best and worst of the 148-yard challenge at Portrush

To celebrate the 148th Open at Royal Portrush, some of our favourite faces take on our 148-yard challenge in the Open Zone

The Open Zone has welcomed a number of world-class professionals at Royal Portrush to have a crack at the 148-yard challenge.

Last year's 99-yard challenge proved a huge success, although nobody managed to hit the magic number. So in honour of The 148th Open, we added 49 yards to the shot for 2019.

As you would expect, there were several close-calls for the downwind shot, with many pros hitting wedge, while GAA star Neil McManus got within a yard of the target using his hurling stick!

Andrew "Beef" Johnston celebrated wildly with Tim Barter after hitting his effort exactly 148 yards, although that might have been a little contrived.

But there was a genuine success for one player, who just happened to be Portrush born and a real fan favourite - step forward Graeme McDowell, this year's 148-yard champion.

Watch the video above to see the highlights from the 148-yard challenge at The Open Zone ...