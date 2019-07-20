The Open: Teaching the Sky Sports pundits at Royal Portrush how to speak the local lingo

All of the Sky Sports commentary team are thoroughly enjoyed being in Northern Ireland for The Open at Royal Portrush, but can they speak the local lingo?

We asked Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir, a native of the region, to teach a trio of our pundits how to speak "Norn Iron", using a number of popular phrases used by the locals.

Phrases such as "bout ye", "beezer" and "keep er lit" might not make much sense in written form, but when spoken in the native accent, all becomes clear.

Jamie brought in Richard Boxall, Wayne "Radar" Riley and Rich Beem into his classroom for an impromptu coaching session, but how would they handle the challenge of "how till spake Norn Iron"?

Find out by clicking on the video above. Extensive live coverage of The 148th Open continues on Sky Sports The Open, and you can also follow all the action via our live blog online and the Sky Sports app.