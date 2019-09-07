Matt Kuchar courts more controversy at European Open in Hamburg

Matt Kuchar made an early exit in Hamburg, but not before causing controversy

Matt Kuchar has been making headlines for the wrong reasons once again.

The American missed the cut at the Porsche European Open in Hamburg after finishing the second day on four over par following two rounds of 74, the second of which began with three consecutive bogeys.

But the biggest talking point came when Kuchar found himself in a bunker. A rule change for 2019 allows players to remove loose impediments and obstructions without receiving a penalty, so long as it does not improve the position of the ball.

However, Kuchar appeared to bend that rule by removing one loose impediment after another.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"He's doing it very quickly because what he has been told is that he can move the bigger bits. But he's moving everything," one television commentator remarked.

"Just get him a spade."

Controversy has tended to follow Kuchar around in 2019. Here are some of the others…

Memorial madness

3:46 Kuchar lost his battle with PGA Tour rules officials in a bizarre incident at the Memorial Tournament Kuchar lost his battle with PGA Tour rules officials in a bizarre incident at the Memorial Tournament

Kuchar became embroiled in a lengthy rules debate on the 17th hole at the Memorial Tournament in May after his drive bounced onto the fairway and into an old pitch mark.

But the 41-year-old tried to convince PGA Tour rules officials that the ball had actually landed in its own pitch mark.

Kuchar would have been able to move his ball had the mark been made by his shot.

Live Solheim Cup Golf Live on

After a lengthy conversation, which included looking back at TV replays, Kuchar didn't receive the answer he was looking for - so he asked for another official to take a look.

The second official also ruled against Kuchar, forcing him to play his shot from its landing spot. He found the back of the green before getting up and down to save par.

Seething Sergio

0:53 Sergio Garcia lost his temper after losing two holes in quick succession to Kuchar Sergio Garcia lost his temper after losing two holes in quick succession to Kuchar

Rewind two months to the WGC Match Play and Sergio Garcia lost his cool during a quarter-final defeat to Kuchar.

The Spaniard, who was beaten 2up by Kuchar at Austin Country Club, failed to convert a birdie attempt at the par-four seventh, before missing a second putt from inside a foot and picking his ball up.

Kuchar insisted he had not verbally conceded before Garcia's second putt, meaning his opponent was subject to a stroke penalty and a loss of that hole.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Garcia was clearly furious with the decision and vented his opinions to Kuchar on the next hole, where he then swished his putter in anger after falling further behind with a missed par-save.

"Kuchar played up his now familiar 'I've done nothing wrong' image," Sky Sports' David Livingstone said.

"Garcia, as usual, turned into a whiny, angry, badly-behaved child."

Caddie climbdown

3:30 Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis discusses Kuchar's statement in which he vowed to pay David Ortiz his full entitlement for their win together in Mexico Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis discusses Kuchar's statement in which he vowed to pay David Ortiz his full entitlement for their win together in Mexico

Kuchar was forced to make a grovelling apology in February after paying a temporary caddie $5,000 following his victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic the previous November.

Traditionally, a caddie will be paid 10 per cent of their players' earnings for any tournament, and Kuchar collected $1,296,000 after claiming his first PGA Tour win in four-and-a-half years.

He had local caddie David "El Tucan" Ortiz on the bag in Mexico in place of regular caddie John Wood and had already agreed a fee before the tournament.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Kuchar initially claimed "making $5,000 is a great week" and offered Ortiz an extra $15,000 - which was refused - when the story became public.

He subsequently apologised, admitting his comments were "out of touch and insensitive, making a bad situation worse", and agreed to pay Ortiz a reported $50,000 while also making a substantial donation to the charities involved in the Mayakoba Golf Classic.