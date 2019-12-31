The Sky Sports Golf quiz of the decade: Test your knowledge!

As we come to the end of another decade, it’s time to see how much you can remember from the world of golf over the past 10 years in our bumper quiz.

The last decade has given us the historic 'Miracle of Medinah', one of four victories for Europe in the Ryder Cup over the decade, as well as arguably the most dramatic Solheim Cup of all time.

We have seen Rory McIlroy become a dominant force on both sides of the Atlantic, Brooks Koepka rack up major victories and Tiger Woods continue to dominate the golfing headlines, plus a whole host of other memorable moments.

Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship in October to register his 82nd PGA Tour title

Woods ends the decade as reigning Masters champion and having also equalled Sam Snead's all-time record tally of PGA Tour wins, with Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Dustin Johnson among the other players to have registered their maiden major victory in recent years.

The sport now has more prize money available to players than ever before and a rising crop of top talent battling to challenge Koepka and McIlroy at the top of the world rankings, but what else has happened during the 2010s?

Koepka and McIlroy end the decade as the world's top two

Ahead of the New Year and another action-packed 12 months of live golf on Sky Sports, put your knowledge to the test and tackle our end-of-decade quiz!