Tony Finau flattered by golf fan's 'clever' song about the American's lack of wins!

Tony Finau is looking forward to the remix of the song that has been the talk of the PGA Tour over the last week, entitled "When will Tony Finau win again?"

Sam Harrop posted a light-hearted reworking of an REO Speedwagon classic tune on social media as "an ode to Tony Finau", a few days after the American endured yet another near-miss when he was pipped to the Phoenix Open title by Webb Simpson.

Finau endured another near-miss in Phoenix as he lost to Webb Simpson in a play-off

Finau's consistency has lifted him to 12th in the world rankings, but his lone PGA Tour victory remains the Puerto Rico Open back in 2016, since when he has recorded no fewer than nine top-three finishes and a further 23 top-10s.

The 30-year-old, who has also posted five top-10s in his last eight major championships, admitted that Harrop's song was "honestly flattering", and he remains confident that win No 2 will happen sooner, rather than later.

Just watched this 🤙🏾 too good! I feel the love my man. Stay patient and I'll be waiting for the remix after the next win 🔥👊🏾 #teamfinau — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) February 7, 2020

"It was so good," Finau told Sky Sports Golf ahead of the Genesis Invitational in California. "Somebody tweeted it at me, and I watched it with my uncle and we were laughing the whole time. It was quite clever, and I've told Sam that when I do win again, he'll have to throw me the remix!

"It was honestly flattering for me, and really cool. I have a lot of fans and they're all waiting for me to win again. I'm doing the work to do that, and hopefully it comes soon.

"It feels close. Two weeks ago in Phoenix, obviously it was a heart-breaker that I lost. But I learned a lot from that, and it's only going to make me better and stronger. I'm a fighter.

"I was on camera right after and saying I'd persevere through anything, and I definitely will."

