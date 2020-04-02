Coronavirus: Which golf events have been postponed or cancelled?
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 03/04/20 2:53pm
Tournaments cancelled or postponed (correct as of April 3):
Majors
April 2-5 - ANA Inspiration (rescheduled for September 10-13)
April 9-12 - The Masters (postponed)
May 14-17 - PGA Championship (postponed)
June 4-7 - US Women's Open (rescheduled for December 10-13)
PGA Tour
March 11-14 - The Players Championship
March 18-21 - Valspar Championship
March 25-29 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
March 26-29 - Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (postponed)
April 2-5 - Valero Texas Open
April 16-19 - RBC Heritage
April 23-26 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans
When will pro golf return?
A look at the earliest possible date for each of the professional golf tours returning to action.
April 30-May 3 - Wells Fargo Championship
May 7-10 - AT&T Byron Nelson
European Tour
March 5-8 - Magical Kenya Open
March 19-22 - Hero Indian Open (postponed)
How the 2019 Masters Was Won
April 12, 2020, 6:00am
Live on
April 16-19 - Maybank Championship (postponed)
April 23-26 - Volvo China Open (postponed)
April 30-May 3 - Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters (postponed)
May 9-10 - GolfSixes Cascais
May 21-24 - Made In Denmark (postponed)
May 28-31 - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (postponed)
August 20-23 - Czech Masters
Asian Tour
March 12-15 - Royal Cup (postponed)
March 25-28 Bangabandhu Cup Open (postponed)
LPGA Tour
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Feb 20-23 - Honda LPGA Thailand
Feb 27-March 1 - HSBC Women's World Championship
March 5-8 - Blue Bay LPGA
March 19-22 - Founders Cup (postponed)
March 26-29 - Kia Classic (rescheduled for September 24-27)
April 15-18 - Lotte Championship (postponed)
April 23-26 - Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (postponed)
April 30-May 3 - LPGA Mediheal Championship (postponed)
May 14-17 - The Pelican Women's Championship (rescheduled for November 12-15)
May 21-24 - Pure Silk Championship
May 29-31 - The Shoprite LPGA Classic (reschedule for July 31-August 2)
June 11-14 - Meijer LPGA Classic (postponed)
Senior majors
May 7-10 Regions Tradition (rescheduled for September 24-27)
May 14-17 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Other events
Feb 12-15 - Women's Amateur Asia Pacific (rescheduled for October 7-10)
April 1-4 - Augusta National Women's Amateur (postponed)
PGA Tour Series-China: Season shortened from 14 to 10 events
GolfCatcher PGA EuroPro Tour: Entire 2020 season cancelled
England Golf: All events cancelled until week beginning July 27
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland