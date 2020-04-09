The Masters Rewind: How Danny Willett claimed 2016 Augusta win

Highlights from the final round of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National Highlights from the final round of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National

The 2016 Masters produced one of the most dramatic finishes in recent major history, with the final round of Danny Willett's victory being repeated – in full – on Thursday on Sky Sports Golf.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth held a one-shot lead heading into the final day at Augusta National, with the-then 22-year-old looking to become the youngest two-time Masters champion and only the fourth back-to-back winner of the Green Jacket.

Spieth was the first defending champion to hold the 54-lead since Ben Hogan in 1954 and was on a run of seventh consecutive Masters rounds where he either led or was co-leader, breaking Arnold Palmer's record of six that was set back in 1961.

Spieth ended up finishing in a share of second alongside Lee Westwood

Smylie Kaufman was Spieth's closest challenger and began a shot off the pace while Bernhard Langer, aged 58 at the time, was two behind alongside Hideki Matsuyama and looking to smash the record for oldest major winner in history.

Jason Day was three adrift as he chased a seventh worldwide victory in 14 starts, with Willett alongside him on even par and having never won a professional event by coming from more than a stroke behind on the final day.

Willett finished the week on five under and earned $1.8m for his victory

Spieth raced clear on the front nine and posted four consecutive birdies from the sixth to reach the turn with a five-shot lead, only to follow back-to-back bogeys from the 10th by hitting it into Rae's Creek twice at the 12th on his way to a quadruple-bogey seven.

Willett, making only his second Masters appearance, posted a final-day 67 - equalling the second-lowest bogey-free winning round at Augusta - to claim a three-shot win and maiden major title.

Lowest bogey-free winning rounds at the Masters 66 Doug Ford 1957 67 Phil Mickelson 2010 67 Danny Willett 2010

The Englishman was the only man in the field to play the par-fours under par over the week, four strokes lower than nearest challenger Angel Cabrera, with Willett's comeback over the weekend being one of the biggest by strokes gained total in recent Masters history.

Full repeated coverage from the 2016 final round will get underway on Thursday from 12.45pm, with a special documentary of Willett's win - Steel Magnolia - available at 7.30pm. Willett will also be involved in a live "watch along" on Instagram with Nick Dougherty from 5.30pm.

