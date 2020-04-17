Ryder Cup 2012 quiz: Test your memory from 'Miracle at Medinah'

3:13 We take a look back at the best bits from the 2012 Ryder Cup and Team Europe's remarkable success in the 'Miracle at Medinah'. We take a look back at the best bits from the 2012 Ryder Cup and Team Europe's remarkable success in the 'Miracle at Medinah'.

The "Miracle at Medinah" saw Europe produce their biggest final-day comeback in Ryder Cup history to claim a remarkable victory, but how much do you remember about the 2012 contest?

Ahead of the final day of Europe's thrilling fightback being repeated - in full - on Sky Sports Golf this Sunday, it's time to test your knowledge about that incredible victory for Jose Maria Olazabal's side.

Europe trailed 10-4 late on Saturday afternoon before wins in the final two fourballs reduced the deficit to four points heading into the final day, leaving the visitors requiring eight points to retain the trophy and eight and a half points to secure back-to-back victories.

Poulter played a key role in Europe's impressive comeback

The opening five singles match of the day were all won by European players and the scores were locked at 13-13 with two matches left out on the course, only for Martin Kaymer to hole his six-footer on the last to claim a 1up win and the point required to retain the trophy.

The final singles match ended all-square to give Europe a remarkable 14.5-13.5 victory in Illinois, their second consecutive win of the biennial contest and their fifth in the previous six editions.

Think you can recall what happened during that special week in Chicago? Take on our quickfire quiz and find out!

