Ryder Cup unmoved as new worldwide golf schedule announced

The Ryder Cup remains on course to be held in it's allotted week in late September after all main governing bodies in golf announced a revised schedule for 2020.

Whistling Straits will be the venue when Europe defend the trophy in the autumn as officials hope to stage three majors and the Ryder Cup from August onwards, although the R&A has announced that The 149th Open will now not be played until July next year.

The FedExCup Play-Offs have been pushed back by one week to accommodate the proposed new schedule of events, which sees the PGA Championship moving to early August, the US Open being held the following month, and the Masters now being played in November.

But the USGA has cancelled the US Senior Opens for men and women, while the Augusta National Women's Amateur has also been cancelled for 2020.

The European Tour has yet to announce a revised schedule following the postponements of a number of events due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it appears likely that a new qualifying system will have to be implemented if the Ryder Cup does go ahead as planned.

PGA of America CEO, Seth Waugh, said: "We will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials, but are hopeful that it will be safe and responsible to conduct the PGA Championship in August and the Ryder Cup as planned from September 22-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

"With our country going through extremely difficult times, it will be an honour for all of us at the PGA of America to hopefully help turn a page in August with the PGA Championship and September with the Ryder Cup."

USGA chief executive Mike Davis confirmed that the US Open, originally scheduled for June, will now take place in September at Winged Foot near New York, but also that their Senior events had been scrapped for this year.

"Canceling this year's Senior Open championships was a very difficult decision to make," said Davis. "Not only are they important pillars of our championship schedule, but we also value our relationships with both Newport Country Club and Brooklawn Country Club and were looking forward to staging incredible events there this summer.

"Given the ongoing health and safety issues related to COVID-19 and the significant consolidation of schedules into the back half of 2020, including the postponement of the US Women's Open and US Open, we felt it necessary to make these unfortunate adjustments to our 2020 championship plans."

The LPGA, meanwhile, has announced that the ANA Inspiration, which was postponed in early March, is now scheduled to start three days after the FedExCup Play-Offs conclude at the Tour Championship on September 7.

The Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season on the PGA Tour, has also been delayed by one week because of the new dates for the PGA Championship.

But the Masters, which is now due to begin on November 9, will not be preceded by a second Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Augusta chairman Fred Ridley said: "After careful consideration and following an extensive review process, we also have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur. Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women's amateur golf resumes led to this decision.

"Each player who accepted an invitation for the 2020 championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur, provided she remains an amateur. Also, those who purchased tickets will be sent a refund in May and given the opportunity to purchase tickets for the event next year.

"We thank everyone for their understanding of this decision, and we look forward to the championship returning in full strength next spring."