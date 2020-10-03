One Club Challenge: Marc Warren, Matt Wallace, Bernd Wiesberger

5:41 Matt Wallace, Bernd Wiesberger and Marc Warren were put to the test in a special One Club Challenge Matt Wallace, Bernd Wiesberger and Marc Warren were put to the test in a special One Club Challenge

Matt Wallace, Bernd Wiesberger and Marc Warren all put their golf skills to the test in the latest One Club Challenge at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Ahead of the Rolex Series event, live on Sky Sports, the trio all tried to tackle the picturesque par-four 13th hole at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian with only one club at their disposal.

The players had their chosen weapon drawn at random, with Wiesberger handed a driver, Warren given a nine-iron and Wallace delivered a putter for the 364-yard hole.

Wallace is a four-time winner on the European Tour

Although Wiesberger had the advantage off the tee, Warren and Wallace were able to match the 2019 Scottish Open champion and all negotiated the hole in par to force a sudden-death play-off.

The chosen criteria for the shoot-out was a long-drive challenge, using the putter, but which player would prevail and claim the bragging rights?

Click on the video above to see who won the One Club Challenge at the Scottish Open!

