Ryder Cup notebook: Team Europe's pairings, 'gentleman' Jordan Spieth, drama and Rome heat

The greatest rivalry in golf will reignite again this weeks as Europe take on the USA in the Ryder Cup, exclusively live on Sky Sports

A look at the latest storylines from Rome ahead of the Ryder Cup, including potential Team Europe pairings, Jordan Spieth's likely partner, challenging conditions and possible drama ahead at Marco Simone GC...

Early look at Europe's pairings

As always during the practice days before the Ryder Cup gets under way, we try to second-guess the captains by seeing who is playing with who during the practice rounds.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and Tommy Fleetwood teed off in Europe's first group on Tuesday, with the second fourball being Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg. The final four on the tee were Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard and Bob MacIntyre.

As Team Europe prepare to take on Team USA in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, take a look at the best shots from his six appearances in the competition

McIlroy's group played with their own balls on the front nine but then switched it up to foursomes on the back nine, with McIlroy and Fleetwood forming a foursomes team taking on Lowry and Straka. Perhaps we could see McIlroy and Fleetwood together in Friday morning foursomes?

Team USA giving away big clues?

When he faced the media, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald said we shouldn't read too much into Tuesday's pairings, but it seems a bit more straightforward on who we could see playing together for Team USA on Friday.

Luke Donald says his Ryder Cup team can take inspiration from the European team's success in the Solheim Cup

In their first group out, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were joined by Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who are two readymade pairings we've seen in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups in years gone by.

The second group featured Collin Morikawa and Max Homa; a pair of California boys who are good friends and played together at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier this year, with Rickie Fowler and Brian Harman also in that fourball.

Their third fourball saw world No 1 Scottie Scheffler together with Sam Burns, a pairing we saw at last year's Presidents Cup, with Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark completing that group.

As Team Europe prepare to take on Team USA in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, take a look at Jon Rahm's best shots from his two appearances in the tournament

'Gentleman' Spieth to stick with Thomas?

Dharmesh Sheth: "I wanted to give you a little insight into what a gentleman Jordan Spieth is. I saw him at the driving range on Monday and asked him for a couple of minutes of his time for Sky Sports News, to which he replied 'I can't right now but I can do it tomorrow.'

"I saw him again a day later and said 'I'm back, is it possible to do that interview?'. He asked if we could do it over by the chipping green and was more than happy to do so. He kept with his word and offered plenty of great insight on a variety of subjects.

Jordan Spieth speaks to Dharmesh Sheth after practicing with his friend Justin Thomas out on the course and on the driving range

"Team USA went out for nine holes of practice on Tuesday morning, playing holes 10-18, and the two people stood alone on the driving range when we got there, shortly after they had finished, were Spieth and Justin Thomas.

"They've played together before in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups, they practiced together and you can't separate them. Something tells me that we may see them continuing that partnership when play gets under way."

Drama ahead at the driveable 16th?

Marco Simone GC's 16th hole will see plenty of drama this week. The 16th hole is always pivotal when it comes to match play, as matches can arrive there with one side two or three up and trying to close out the match, or it could be right in the balance.

Ryder Cup Team Europe captain Luke Donald advises to not read too much in Tuesday morning's practice pairings and adds that he has no plans to get a Ryder Cup tattoo should Europe win the competition!

The 16th here is a driveable 303-yard par-four which plays downhill, with a couple of caddies suggesting to me that their players will always take it on because laying up isn't really an option for them.

On Tuesday, McIlroy took a five-wood and comfortably reached, as did Fleetwood with a three-wood, but the wind was behind them. It is is howling into their teeth it could be a different story.

We explain why the opening hole of the Ryder Cup is 'unique' and what the players will expect at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

With rough surrounding the green, a roll-off area at the back and a huge expanse of water to the right, it could prove a real risk-reward hole which will be entertaining for fans watching both on the course and at home.

Hot week ahead in Rome

A feature of European Ryder Cups in years gone by used to be the unpredictable weather. In both 2006 at the K Club in Ireland and in 2014 at Gleneagles in Scotland, players would arrive onto the tee box from head to toe in layers of clothes, mittens and woolly hats.

Dame Laura Davies joins Dharmesh Sheth on the 18th hole of the Marco Simone course where she predicts there will be a nail-biting finish to this year's Ryder Cup

In 2010 at Celtic Manor in Wales, the tournament even ran over to a Monday after the heavy rain plagued the event at the start of the week. This will not be the case at Marco Simone in 2023, with temperatures forecast to be gloriously sunny and touching 30 degrees every day.

We're in for a hot Ryder Cup. I'm told this phenomenon is called Ottobrata Romana, or a Roman October. The locals proudly boast that Rome, at this time of year, is the best place in Europe to be.

