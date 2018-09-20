Matthieu Pavon strips to underwear to play shot at Portugal Masters

0:19 Matthieu Pavon stripped to his underwear to play a shot at the Portugal Masters Matthieu Pavon stripped to his underwear to play a shot at the Portugal Masters

Matthieu Pavon showed off more his body than normal as he came up with an unusual way to play a shot during the opening round of the Portugal Masters.

The Frenchman posted a three-under 68 in Vilamoura to stay in touch with the early leaders, where his only blemish of the day came in comical circumstances at the par-five 12th.

Pavon attacked the green in two but tugged his effort wide of the intended target, seeing his ball stop precariously close to water and leave him with a tricky third shot.

With no available stance on dry land and with going into the hazard the only way to make contact with the ball, Pavon decided to remove plenty of items of clothing before venturing into the water.

After disposing of his shoes, socks, trousers and cap, leaving him wearing just his shirt and underwear, Pavon was able to pitch his ball back up the bank and on to the green, where he three-putted for a bogey-six.

Click on the video above to see Pavon in his pants!