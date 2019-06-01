Belgian Knockout: Bernd Wiesberger progresses to quarter-finals

Bernd Wiesberger is in contention at the Belgian Knockout

Bernd Wiesberger bolstered his hopes of a second consecutive European Tour victory by advancing to the quarter-finals in the Belgian Knockout.

The Austrian recovered from posting an opening-round 76 at Rinkven International Golf Club to fire a round-of-the-day 64 on Friday and progress to the knockout stages, where he won his first three matches to reach the last eight.

Wiesberger, who won the Made In Denmark last week, saw off Oliver Fisher by two shots in the last 64 and Oliver Lengden by four in the last 32, before finishing one ahead of England's Daniel Gavins in his final match of the day.

"We got it done," Wiesberger said. "We had a really strong opponent this afternoon and he kept finding a last putt, it was good to get that over the line.

Wiesberger will now face Italy's Guido Migliozzi on Sunday morning, while Scotland's Ewen Ferguson plays Gavin Green, Matthew Southgate meets Darius van Driel, and Marcel Siem goes up against Grégory Havret.

Southgate is chasing a maiden European Tour title

The format sees players going head to head over nine holes of stroke play knockout, with the winners progressing to the next round.

Who will win the Belgian Knockout? Watch the final round on Sunday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf.