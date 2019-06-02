Belgian Knockout: Guido Migliozzi beats Darius van Driel in final

3:49 Highlights from the final of the Belgian Knockout, where Guido Migliozzi faced Darius van Driel in Antwerp Highlights from the final of the Belgian Knockout, where Guido Migliozzi faced Darius van Driel in Antwerp

Guido Migliozzi secured a second European Tour win of the season after defeating Darius van Driel in the final of the Belgian Knockout.

Final results Belgian Knockout

The Italian beat Made In Denmark champion Bernd Wiesberger in the quarter-finals and despatched Ewen Ferguson in the semi-finals, before claiming a four shot win over Van Driel in the final.

Victory in the unique event, where players competed in 36 holes of stroke play and then knockout matches over nine holes of match play, moved Migliozzi into 21st on the Race to Dubai and inside the world's top 100.

Migliozzi was presented the trophy by tournament host Thomas Pieters

"I'm playing solid and I will try to continue this quality in the future," Migliozzi said. "He (Van Driel) played very solid, we played together on the Challenge Tour and it's been a great match. He's a good player."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

After beating Wiesberger by a shot in the last eight and finishing three clear Ferguson in the semi-finals, Migliozzi made the perfect start to the final by holing a 10-foot birdie at the opening hole.

Migliozzi three-putted from just off the second green for par and three-putted at the par-three next to drop a shot, only to regain his advantage with a birdie at the par-four fifth.

Win number two on the @EuropeanTour this season for @modestgolf boy @guidomigliozzi . Just going from strength to strength. Congratulations Guido . pic.twitter.com/UULwp1d5Ke — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 2, 2019

The lead quickly became three when Van Driel three-putted the fifth and failed to get up and down from off the back of the sixth green, before the pair exchanged birdies over the next two holes.

Victory is Migliozzi's second in his 20th European Tour start

As Migliozzi made par at the ninth to close out a three-under 32, Van Driel carded a final-hole bogey to extend the Italian's winning margin.

European Tour Golf Live on

Ferguson beat Havret by four shots in the play-off to claim third place ahead of the Frenchman, while Matthew Southgate, Gavin Green and Marcel Siem joined Wiesberger in tied-fifth.