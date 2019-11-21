Tommy Fleetwood makes hole-out eagle on opening hole in Dubai

1:01 Tommy Fleetwood made the ideal start to the DP World Tour Championship with a hole-out eagle on the opening hole in Dubai Tommy Fleetwood made the ideal start to the DP World Tour Championship with a hole-out eagle on the opening hole in Dubai

Tommy Fleetwood made the perfect start to the DP World Tour Championship by starting his week with a hole-out eagle in Dubai.

Fleetwood, who jumped from 10th to second on the Race to Dubai with Nedbank Golf Challenge victory last week, followed his win in Sun City with a moment of brilliance at the par-four first at Jumeriah Golf Estates.

The Englishman, playing alongside Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger and still in the running to end the season as European No 1, struck his tee shot down the middle of the fairway to leave himself 153 yards from the pin and able to attack the flag with his approach.

Fleetwood is looking to win the Race to Dubai for a second time

Fleetwood then knocked a delightful wedge to within three feet of the target before watching it trickle into the cup for an unlikely eagle-two, as playing partner Wiesberger opened with a bogey-five.

