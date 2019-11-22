DP World Tour Championship: Third round tee times

Pairings and starting times for the third round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.

Players GB and Irl unless stated - all times GMT:

0435 Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Hend (Aus)

0445 Andrea Pavan (Ita), Ian Poulter

0455 Paul Waring, Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

0505 Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Jordan Smith

0515 Haotong Li (Chn), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

0525 Paul Casey, Justin Harding (Rsa)

0535 Victor Perez (Fra), Matthew Southgate

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

0545 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Romain Langasque (Fra)

0555 Robert Macintyre, Jorge Campillo (Spa)

0610 Joost Luiten (Ned), Andy Sullivan

0620 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Matt Wallace

0630 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

0640 Aaron Rai, Richard Sterne (Rsa)

0650 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

Live European Tour Golf Live on

0700 David Lipsky (USA), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

0710 Lee Westwood, Matthias Schwab (Aut)

0720 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed (USA)

0730 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Danny Willett

0745 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Shane Lowry

0755 Thomas Detry (Bel), Adri Arnaus (Spa)

0805 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

0815 Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

0825 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

0835 Tom Lewis, Jon Rahm (Spa)

0845 Tommy Fleetwood, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)