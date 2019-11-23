DP World Tour Championship: Tee times for final round in Dubai

Tommy Fleetwood is four strokes off the lead at the DP World Tour Championship

Pairings and starting times for the final round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.

Players GB and Irl unless stated - all times GMT:

Starting at hole 1

0350 Scott Hend (Aus), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

0400 Andrea Pavan (Ita), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

0410 Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Rai

0420 Haotong Li (Chn), Ian Poulter

0430 Victor Perez (Fra), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

0440 Lee Westwood, Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

0450 Jordan Smith, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0500 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Romain Langasque (Fra)

0510 Matthew Southgate, Justin Harding (Rsa)

0525 Paul Waring, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

0535 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Joachim B. Hansen (Den)

0545 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Patrick Reed (USA)

Wiesberger started the week top of the Race to Dubai standings

0555 David Lipsky (USA), Richard Sterne (Rsa)

0605 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

0615 Matt Wallace, Joost Luiten (Ned)

0625 Robert Macintyre, Justin Rose

Rose, playing alongside McIlroy on Saturday, posted a third-round 73

0635 Adri Arnaus (Spa), Matthias Schwab (Aut)

0645 Paul Casey, Thomas Detry (Bel)

0700 Shane Lowry, Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

0710 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Andy Sullivan

0720 Tom Lewis, Matthew Fitzpatrick

0730 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Danny Willett

Live European Tour Golf Live on

0740 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0750 Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy

0800 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Jon Rahm (Spa)

