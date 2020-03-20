Golf's world rankings to be paused during coronavirus pandemic

Rory McIlroy will stay as world No 1 until golf resumes

Golf's world rankings have been frozen indefinitely, with the current standings in both the men's and women's game staying as they are until further notice.

A joint-statement by the Official World Golf Ranking and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking confirmed that both sets of rankings would be paused due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said: "The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking (WWGR) will be paused until further notice with professional golf currently inactive due to the global threat posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Jon Rahm is McIlroy's closest challenger at the top of the standings

"The Governing Boards of the OWGR and WWGR have decided that the rankings will be frozen at Week 11 (the week ending March 15th and 16th 2020) and will continue to monitor the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19.

"An announcement about the resumption of each respective ranking will be made in due course."

Rory McIlroy currently tops the men's world rankings after posting top-five finishes in his last seven worldwide starts, with Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson completing the top five.

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods, the player who spent more time at world No 1 than any player in history, currently occupies 11th spot, while Tyrrell Hatton - the winner of the last PGA Tour event before golf's stoppage - sits in a career-high 21st.

Tiger Woods had been scheduled to defend his Masters title in April, which has been postponed

Korea's Jin Young Ko leads the women's standings ahead of America's Nelly Korda and Sung Hyun Park, with Nasa Hataoka and Danielle Kang next on the list.

World No 15 Carlota Ciganda is the highest-ranked European player in the women's game, with world No 25 Charley Hull leading the British interest ahead of Bronte Law (34th) and Georgia Hall (39th).