Joel Stalter wins maiden European Tour title at Euram Bank Open

Joel Stalter claimed a two-shot victory in Austria

Joel Stalter secured a maiden European Tour title with a two-stroke victory in a thrilling final round at the Euram Bank Open in Austria.

Final leaderboard Euram Bank Open

The Frenchman overturned a four-stroke deficit on the final day to card a two-under 68 in horrendous weather at Golf Club Adamstal, seeing him end the week on 14 under and two ahead of England's Richard Mansell.

Overnight leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist finished in a share of third alongside Christofer Blomstrand and Alexander Knappe after a final-round 75, with Joost Luiten ending the week four strokes off the pace in tied-sixth.

Sciot-Siegrist had taken a three-shot lead into the final day

"I can't really put it into words," Stalter said. "I have been in this situation a few times and was never able to really push through. My girlfriend was on the bag this week. She has done an incredible job, she kept me going. She's definitely part of my success today."

Stalter opened with a birdie and moved top of the leaderboard with another at the tenth, as Sciot-Siegrist followed a bogey at the seventh by triple-bogeying the ninth to lost his overnight advantage.

Stalter posted rounds of 65, 65, 68 and 68 over the four rounds

A bogey at the 14th from Stalter was followed by a birdie at the next, with a run of pars in heavy rain along the closing stretch seeing him set the clubhouse target.

Mansell - making just his second European Tour appearance- birdied the 14th but missed from tap-in range at the next and bogeyed the 16th, with a one-over 71 seeing him end the week on 12 under.

Mansell played in the final group alongside Sciot-Siegrist

"With four holes to play when you've got a one-footer to tie the lead, or if you could just birdie the last, it's difficult to swallow," Mansell said. "But I'll be back again. I know I'll have more chances."

The European Tour heads to England next for the first of a new six-event UK Swing, with former world No 1 Lee Westwood hosting the Betfred British Masters at Close House.

