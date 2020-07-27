Alfred Dunhill Links Championship cancelled due to coronavirus

Victor Perez is defending champion at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The European Tour has confirmed that the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The unique event, held across three historic courses - the Old Course at St Andrews, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns Golf Links, had due to be held from October 1-4.

The tournament has taken place annually since first featuring on the European Tour schedule in 2001, with the 20th edition now set to be played from September 30-October 3 in 2021.

Tyrrell Hatton is a two-time winner of the Dunhill Links

A spokesperson for the Championship Committee said: "This is a real disappointment for ourselves and for all golf lovers, especially those that appreciate links golf. Alfred Dunhill has been supporting golf at the Home of Golf and in Scotland for 35 years, initially with the Alfred Dunhill Cup and for the past 19 years with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"We commend the Scottish Government in their resolute response to the pandemic. We do not wish to undermine their efforts or cause any undue risk to the communities that normally host us. Given the international nature of the event and in particular our large amateur field we felt that this was the prudent decision to take.

"The size and complexity of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, played over three courses with 168 professionals and 168 amateurs, makes it very difficult to stage safely within the current guidelines given the uncertainties we are all facing.

"Regrettably, therefore, we have decided to postpone the 20th Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to 2021, but very much look forward to returning next year."

Rory McIlroy played in the 2019 contest, with his father as his amateur partner

The tourmament had been the only event to retain its original slot on a revised 2020 calendar, ahead of Rolex Series events at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship over the following two weeks.

Victor Perez is the defending champion after his one-shot victory over Matthew Southgate in 2019, with Lucas Bjerregaard and Tyrrell Hatton among the recent winners of the event.

The European Tour returned on July 9 with back-to-back events in Austria, dual-ranked with the Challenge Tour, while the Betfred British Masters on July 22-25 was the first of a six-week "UK Swing".