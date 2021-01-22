5:58 In a special new video from the European Tour, Tommy Fleetwood hosts a group therapy session in Abu Dhabi for some of the game's ‘angriest’ golfers. In a special new video from the European Tour, Tommy Fleetwood hosts a group therapy session in Abu Dhabi for some of the game's ‘angriest’ golfers.

Golfers often need to beat their own demons to succeed in the professional game, with the latest European Tour viral video comically seeing some of the world’s best tackle their own “issues”.

Tommy Fleetwood was the host for an "angry golfers" session ahead of the European Tour's season-opening Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where several of golf's biggest names joined the Englishman for some special group therapy.

The hilarious video was an instant hit on social media and is the latest in a long line of impressive content from the European Tour, with all the players involved more than happy to poke fun at themselves for your benefit!

From Eddie Pepperell dealing with keyboard warriors on social media to Matt Wallace addressing his high turnover of caddies, Fleetwood helps all in the self-help group to try and find their golfing calm!

Ian Poulter's passion and Henrik Stenson joining Thomas Pieters for a club-snapping session feature, while many of you will have seen Tyrrell Hatton's new philosophy of "when you're feeling glum, pop up your thumb" already put into practice during the opening round of the Rolex Series event.

That aggressive thumbs up 👍😂@TyrrellHatton is playing well in the #ADGolfChamps but this tee shot wasn't to his liking... pic.twitter.com/c1DspqrQNc — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) January 21, 2021

The end result is six minutes of brilliance, so click on the video above to see the European Tour's "Angry Golfers" feature for yourself!

