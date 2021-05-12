Betfred British Masters: Danny Willett makes steady start as Matthias Schwab grabs early lead

Danny Willett is three strokes off the early lead at the Betfred British Masters

Matthias Schwab set the early pace at the Betfred British Masters, as tournament host Danny Willett was left rueing a costly finish to his opening round.

Latest leaderboard Betfred British Masters

The Austrian mixed seven birdies with a lone bogey to card a six-under 66 at the Belfry and set the clubhouse target, while Willett threatened to match Schwab's total until three-putting his penultimate hole and then sending his final tee shot into the hazard.

Schwab was level-par after six holes, having cancelled out a birdie at the 13th by missing a four-footer to save par at the next, before posting five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and then draining a 20-footer at the eighth - his penultimate hole - to move top of the leaderboard.

Matthias Schwab is chasing a maiden European Tour victory

"I think it's quite a good score, I'm really happy and pleased with the score but also with how I played," Schwab said. "I kept it together, one bogey and seven birdies, so it's been a really solid day."

Schwab's closest challenge came from Scotland's Calum Hill, who started the week with a five-under 67, while Bernd Wiesberger fired a penultimate-hole eagle to jump within two of the lead.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Willett - playing alongside Wiesberger - took advantage of the par-five third and made a tap-in at the sixth to reach the turn in 34, before getting up and down from the rough at the driveable tenth hole to post a third birdie of the day.

The 2016 Masters champion holed a 12-footer to salvage a bogey at the 12th after taking two attempts to get out of the rough but rolled in from five feet to pick up a shot at the par-four next, with a 10-foot birdie at the 16th moving the Englishman within two of the lead.

Danny Willett will be heading to the USA next week for the PGA Championship

Willett made a three-putt par at the par-five 17th and then sprayed his tee shot at the final hole into the water, although recovered with an up and down from the fairway to leave with just a bogey and post a three-under 69.

South African Louis de Jager briefly held a share of the lead after following a 25-foot birdie at the third with a long-range eagle at the par-five, only to bogey his final two holes to slip back into the group on four under.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, the highest-ranked player in the field, opened with a one-under 71 in the morning wave, as former world No 1 Martin Kaymer struggled to a two-over 74 despite posting five birdies in his round.

Watch the Betfred British Masters throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Thursday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.