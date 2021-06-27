Ryder Cup: Martin Kaymer convinced he can still make European team as a player

Martin Kaymer finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in Munich

Martin Kaymer vowed to "give everything I have" to earn a Ryder Cup place after narrowly missing out on a first win for seven years at the BMW International Open.

Kaymer thrilled his home fans in Munich as he produced a final round of sustained brilliance, closing with an eight-under 64, including 10 birdies to heap the pressure on long-time leader Viktor Hovland.

But the former world No 1 would have to settle for a runner-up finish as Hovland held firm down the stretch, closing out a two-shot victory to become the first Norwegian to land a European Tour title.

Kaymer's final-round 64 was his best competitive round since 2015

Kaymer's week began with the honour of being confirmed as one of Padraig Harrington's assistant captains for the Ryder Cup in September, but his performance on the course has rekindled his desire to travel to Whistling Straits as a player.

The 36-year-old would be almost certain to need a captain's pick to make a fifth appearance, but he has now set his sights on giving Harrington a bigger selection headache in the weeks to come before qualifying is finalised at the BMW PGA Championship.

"Of course I would like to participate in the Ryder Cup as a player," Kaymer told Sky Sports. "As I said before, it's a huge honour to be a vice captain. But I would like to give everything I have until Wentworth, until it's over.

2:27 Kaymer's late charge came up just short at the BMW International Open, but he hopes his closing 64 and runner-up finish could kick-start his hopes of a Ryder Cup recall Kaymer's late charge came up just short at the BMW International Open, but he hopes his closing 64 and runner-up finish could kick-start his hopes of a Ryder Cup recall

"If it's enough I take it as a massive, massive bonus, especially the way I've played the last two or three years. But if I'm in great form and I can put myself in contention a few more times until then, maybe Padraig has something to think about."

Hovland is all-but certain of his Ryder Cup place after winning only his second event on European soil since turning professional, and he is looking forward to Kaymer's company whether he is playing or on the backroom team.

"I played the first two rounds with Martin. Only played with him once before and he's such a good guy," said Hovland, who was warmly congratulated by Kaymer as he left the 72nd green. "He's one of the guys out here I respect the most, not just because of his playing capabilities but how he is as a person on and off the golf course.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"I didn't see he was on the 18th green until he said something to me. I was pleasantly surprised and it was nice to get a congratulations from him but also to congratulate him on his great play. A 64 today was really good with the greens firmed up and some tricky pins. He played some great golf.

"Martin is going to be at the Ryder Cup in some capacity, whether as a vice captain or playing. It'll be good to have him there, as well as all the other guys from Europe.

"I look forward to competing for Team Europe. But at the same time there's The Open coming up in a couple of weeks, the Olympics, the FedExCup Playoffs... I'm just trying to enjoy every single day."

2:06 Hovland becomes the first Norwegian to win on the European Tour and savoured the achievement after the BMW International Open in Munich Hovland becomes the first Norwegian to win on the European Tour and savoured the achievement after the BMW International Open in Munich

Hovland will now look to get in some valuable links golf practice ahead of his Open debut at Royal St George's next month, admitting he has little experience - or success - in traditional coastal golf.

"I've had some really close calls," he added. "I lost in a seven-hole play-off at the European Amateur a few years ago and finished second at that tournament a few years later, and only the winner gets into The Open. I also played a final Open Qualifier at Woburn and I missed out by a shot.

"I was qualified last year and then it got cancelled, so I feel it's about time to tee it up in an Open and play some links golf. I don't play it a whole lot, and I wouldn't say I have the best results in links-style golf courses.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"I made the British Amateur Match Play a couple of years ago, other than that it hasn't been anything special. I'll try and change that for this year.

"I have played at Royal St George's, at the British Amateur, but I missed the cut there. I think I was seven over par through four holes, but almost managed to make the cut after that. I have some work to do when I get there, hopefully I can redeem myself."