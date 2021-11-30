Rory McIlroy commits to Rolex Series double-header as he adds Dubai Desert Classic to schedule

Rory McIlroy is looking to become the first three-time winner of the Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will play back-to-back Rolex Series event in January after adding the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic to his early 2022 schedule.

The former world No 1 is a two-time winner on the Majlis Course, having claimed his first professional title at the event in 2009 and registered a three-shot victory in the 2015 contest.

McIlroy has eight top-ten finishes in his 11 appearances at the tournament, with the Northern Irishman returning for the first time since 2018 to join a strong field that includes world No 2 Collin Morikawa and defending champion Paul Casey.

McIlroy claimed a three-stroke victory over Alex Noren in 2015

"I have so many wonderful memories from playing in Dubai over the years, and particularly over the Majlis Course, where I've been able to win twice," McIlroy said. "I look forward to coming back to Dubai and aiming to get my hands on that incredible trophy again."

McIlroy had already committed to featuring the previous week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first tournament of 2022 on the DP World Tour, where Morikawa will also feature.

Stars commit to Saudi International

Major champions Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are among the marquee names that have indicated they intend to play the Saudi International in February.

The Asian Tour released a proposed field list on Monday that also included Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and European Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

Dustin Johnson is a two-time winner of the Saudi International

PGA Tour players are required to obtain a waiver from the Tour to play in events not sanctioned by them, with the tournament clashing with their own AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

"We have not granted any conflicting event releases for the Saudi International tournament," Laura Neal, executive vice president of communications at the PGA Tour, told Reuters. "Per PGA TOUR regulations, a decision on conflicting event releases can be made up until 30 days before the event's first round."

The tournament takes place from February 3-6 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club near Jeddah, with the 2022 contest the first as part of a 10-year investment into that circuit by LIV Golf Investments, the largely Saudi-backed group being led by Greg Norman.