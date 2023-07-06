DP World Tour: Robert MacIntyre two ahead of Ross Fisher after fast start at Made in HimmerLand

Robert MacIntyre produced an impressive back-nine birdie barrage to open up a two-shot lead after the opening round of the DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand.

The two-time DP World Tour winner mixed eight birdies with two bogeys during an impressive opening-round 64 at HimmerLand Golf and Spa Resort, pulling him ahead of closest challenger Ross Fisher.

Fisher set the initial clubhouse target after a four-under 66, while Johannes Veerman and Nick Bachem shared third spot with Daan Huizing and Ryder Cup hopeful Rasmus Hojgaard was among the group four off the pace.

Ross Fisher is searching for a first DP World Tour victory since 2014

"It was really tough today," MacIntyre said. "When I was sat in my room this morning, I was quite glad that I wasn't out there. It got a little bit nicer. Obviously, the breeze was really strong, but at least we didn't have any rain.

"It was just a mental battle out there and just had to stay positive. The dropped shots were going to happen and just had to take the chances when they came and thankfully I did that."

MacIntyre birdied the second and added another at the fifth after missing his eight-foot eagle attempt, then cancelled out a wayward tee shot and bogey at the eighth to pick up a shot at the next.

The Scot failed to get up and down from off the green to save par at the tenth, dropping him back to one under, only to see his fortunes improve when he holed a long-range birdie from off the next green and rolled in from 30 feet at the par-three 12th.

Robert MacIntyre holds an early two-shot lead in Denmark

MacIntyre recovered from a wayward tee shot at the 13th to produce a brilliant up and down from the fairway to scramble a par, then took advantage of the driveable next for the first of back-to-back birdies.

A penultimate-hole birdie helped him close a back-nine 31 and extend his advantage over Fisher, who was the pick of the morning wave after mixing five birdies with a lone bogey during his opening round.

"I was pleased to do some nice work before heading out today and nice to see the ball go in," Fisher said. "It's a solid start and something to build on going into tomorrow."

Yannik Paul struggled to a two-over 72 and 2018 Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen is a further stroke back, while Pablo Larrazabal - the highest-ranked player in the field - is facing a battle to make the cut after a five-over 75 and Rafa Cabrera Bello struggled to an opening-round 77.

