Open de Espana: Matthieu Pavon wins first DP World Tour title as Jon Rahm finishes ninth

Matthieu Pavon coasted to his breakthrough DP World Tour win in his 185th start with a four-shot wire-to-wire victory at the Open de Espana in Madrid.

The 30-year-old Frenchman, runner-up at this event last year, began the final round with a two-stroke lead and four birdies in his first seven holes - compared to nearest challenger Nathan Kimsey's three - saw him extend his advantage by the turn.

Three birdies in his next four gave him a huge cushion and Kimsey was only able to reduce the lead by one by the time they reached the last allowing Pavon, whose father Michel played for Real Betis, a stress-free stroll down the 18th as he finished 23-under.

"That was a very long wait", said a tearful Pavon, who carded only three bogeys all week after signing for a 64, in his post-round interview.

"Seven years on tour and I didn't have a win yet. But it really was worth it. A part of my heart is here in Spain - my grandfather lived here.

"It was really hard to keep the tears inside but now I can let it go a little bit."

Kimsey was pipped to second place on the final green as South African Zander Lombard birdied for a 64, while the Englishman could only make par.

Germany's Marcel Siem had to hole his chip from the rough for a round of 59, but raced it past and could only par the driveable 324-yard last so had to settle for a 10-under-par 61 which propelled him into a share of fourth on 17-under.

World No 3 and home favourite Jon Rahm made a late charge through the field with six birdies in his first eight holes, but lost momentum after the turn and carded a 64 to finish on 14-under.