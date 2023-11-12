Nedbank Golf Challenge: Max Homa completes impressive four-shot win over Nicolai Hojgaard at Sun City

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round from the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa Highlights of the final round from the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa

Max Homa secured his first professional title outside America and his maiden DP World Tour victory by completing an impressive four-shot win at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Homa posted a six-under 66 on the final day at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City to end the week on 19 under, holding off Danish challengers Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard.

The world No 8 mixed an eagle and six birdies with two bogeys to finish four clear of Hojgaard, with Olesen a further shot back in third, while the result confirms that Rory McIlroy has an unassailable lead in the season-long standings and will win a fifth Race to Dubai title.

Homa ended the week on 19 under after a final-round 66

"It has been a dream 10 or 11 days," Homa told Sky Sports. "It was a crazy day - I got off to such a great start and Thorbjorn was playing unbelievable. He kept pushing us along and Nicolai [Hojgaard] was playing phenomenal golf, so it was fun."

Homa - starting the day with a one-shot lead - posted back-to-back birdies from the second and cancelled out a three-putt bogey at the fourth by picking up shots on each of his next two holes.

Olesen birdied three of his opening four holes and responded to a bogey at the fifth by firing four consecutive gains from the seventh, only for Homa to drain a 20-foot eagle at the ninth to reach the turn in 31.

Homa recovered from a bogey at the 11th to birdie the 15th and hole from nearly 40 feet at the next, while Olesen's challenge ended when he carded successive bogeys from the 12th and also double-bogeyed the 16th.

Hojgaard made four birdies in a blemish-free 68 to finish runner-up and move inside the top-10 on the season-long Race to Dubai standings, while Justin Thomas jumped to fourth spot after a six-under 66 on Sunday.

England's Dan Bradbury rounded off the top-five after a second successive 71, while Matthieu Pavon - who started the day one off the lead - dropped to tied-15th after a final-round 78.

What's next?

The DP World Tour campaign reaches its climax at the DP World Tour Championship, where only the top 50 eligible players in the season-long standings feature. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.