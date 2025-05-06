DP World Tour: Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire course to host Scottish Championship in August

The DP World Tour will head to Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course for the first time later this year with the Scottish Championship returning to the schedule.

The $2.75million (£2.06m) tournament will be held at Trump International Golf Links Scotland from August 7-10 and serve as the penultimate event of the DP World Tour's Closing Swing.

The Scottish Championship was last played in October 2020 when Adrian Otaegui finished four shots clear of Matt Wallace at Fairmont St Andrews.

DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings said: "Trump International Golf Links Scotland has already earned a reputation as one of the best modern links courses in the UK and it promises to be an excellent venue for the return of the Scottish Championship to our schedule."

The Closing Swing concludes with the Danish Golf Championship in Copenhagen from August 14-17 - the last opportunity for players to qualify for the 'Back 9', the second phase of the DP World Tour season.

That part of the campaign starts with the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry from August 21-24.