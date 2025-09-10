DP World Tour: Amgen Irish Open to be held at Donald Trump-owned course and new European event added to 2026 Race to Dubai schedule
Amgen Irish Open to be played at Trump International Golf Links Ireland as part of the 2026 DP World Tour schedule; At least 42 events to be placed across 25 different countries during the Race to Dubai season
Wednesday 10 September 2025 14:41, UK
The Amgen Irish Open will be held at a Donald Trump-owned course for the first time as part of the DP World Tour’s record-breaking 2026 schedule.
A minimum of 42 Race to Dubai tournaments will take place across 25 different countries next season, where players will compete for - excluding the majors - a record prize fund of $157.5 million (£116m).
The Irish Open - last won in spectacular fashion by Rory McIlroy - will be held at Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg from September 10-13 next year, making it the latest Trump-owned course to host a professional golf event.
Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen hosted the Nexo Championship in 2025, while the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral returns to the PGA Tour calendar - after a 10-year absence - next year for the Miami Championship.
A new event on the 2026 DP World Tour schedule sees the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship kicking off the European Swing from May 7-10, taking place at Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona ahead of Spain hosting the 2031 Ryder Cup.
The PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic also features on the Race to Dubai for the first time from July 16-19, with the Isco Championship - held the previous week - also co-sanctioned between both tours.
The five Rolex Series events remain the same in 2026, starting with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic from January 22-25, with the Genesis Scottish Open again co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour from July 9-12.
The BMW PGA Championship features from September 17-20, a week later than 2025, while the 2026 Race to Dubai champion will be crowned after the Abu Dhabi Championship from November 5-8 and DP World Tour Championship from November 12-15.
Changes to the DP World Tour membership mean only the top 100 players in the Race to Dubai rankings will retain full membership for the 2027 season, 10 fewer than previously on offer, while only the top 15 players in the 2026 HotelPlanner Tour standings will receive their DP World Tour card.
Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour's Chief Executive, said: "Our 2026 schedule once again showcases our global talent in global destinations as we celebrate the diversity of the courses and cultures we visit.
"The five Global Swings, the Back 9 and the DP World Tour Play-Offs provide a compelling season-long narrative on the Race to Dubai, comprising many historic national Opens and international events that have an enduring appeal to our members and our fans."
