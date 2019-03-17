Eddie Pepperell, Jhonattan Vegas make big birdies at Sawgrass' 17th

0:34 The final round of The Players was lit up by these two monster putts for birdie at TPC Sawgrass The final round of The Players was lit up by these two monster putts for birdie at TPC Sawgrass

Eddie Pepperell and Jhonattan Vegas produced monster birdie putts at the iconic 17th in the space of a few minutes during an enthralling final round at the Players Championship.

Pepperell had made a significant move up the leaderboard after four birdies in a six-hole stretch from the 11th, before sticking his tee shot at the par-three next to the left side of the green and 50 feet from the flag.

The Englishman then judged his birdie effort to perfection, watching it go over the ridge and walking it home as it tracked straight into the hole.

Pepperell posted a six-under 66

That birdie-two briefly Pepperell into a share of the lead, only for it to be overshadowed in record-breaking fashion by Vegas in the group behind.

Vegas' tee shot only just avoided the water off the tee but made amends in spectacular style with his next effort, draining from 69ft 7inches - a record on that hole - to also get to 14 under.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

Click on the video above to see two magical Sawgrass birdies!