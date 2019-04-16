RBC Heritage: Dustin Johnson bids to shore up No 1 spot at Harbour Town

Dustin Johnson reclaimed the world No 1 spot from Justin Rose at Augusta

Dustin Johnson will get the chance to consolidate his world No 1 status when the PGA Tour resumes with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town this week, live on Sky Sports.

While Masters champion Tiger Woods will be absent, eight of the world's top 20 will play in South Carolina, with Johnson leading the way having reclaimed top spot in the rankings from Justin Rose at Augusta.

Johnson, who finished a shot behind Woods in a tie for second, will be joined by another of Sunday's runners-up in Xander Schauffele, with Brooks Koepka not making the trip having also finished 12 under.

If they can rediscover their focus after the emotion of Augusta, Johnson and Schauffele will be a threat at Harbour Town, which is a course that should have Francesco Molinari licking his lips if he has recovered from the disappointment of his back-nine collapse on Sunday.

Francesco Molinari will have to get over his Masters disappointment

Webb Simpson, fresh from his best Masters finish, is a former runner-up here, but after the madness of the Masters, perhaps the winner will once again come from further down the field with someone who wasn't caught up in the energy-sapping experience.

Satoshi Kodaira won here last year

Defending champion Satoshi Kodaira, who beat Si Woo Kim in a playoff last year, will be hopeful of defending his title.

Also in the field is Ian Poulter, who was second only to Tiger Woods in greens hit at Augusta and who was right in the mix until finding the water on 12. Poulter had a good tournament at Harbour Town last year, entering the final day as leader before faltering on the back nine, but his game is in good shape to challenge again.

