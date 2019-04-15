Tiger Woods up to world No 6 following Masters victory as Dustin Johnson reclaims No 1 spot

Tiger Woods celebrates with caddie Joe LaCava after putting to win The Masters 2019

Tiger Woods is back inside the world's top 10 for the first time since July 2014 following his sensational Masters victory.

The 43-year-old's one-shot win at Augusta propelled him to six in the world - his highest ranking since falling to a career-low 1,199 in 2017.

At the top of the rankings, Dustin Johnson has replaced Justin Rose as world No 1 after he finished in a tie for second at Augusta alongside Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka, who has leapfrogged Rory McIlroy into third.

World Rankings Dustin Johnson USA 10.01pts Justin Rose Eng 9.20 Brooks Koepka USA 8.96 Rory McIlroy Nirl 8.32 Justin Thomas USA 8.04 Tiger Woods USA 7.74 Francesco Molinari Ita 7.43 Bryson DeChambeau USA 7.24 Xander Schauffele USA 6.56 Rickie Fowler USA 6.00

Justin Thomas, who finished tied 12th in the year's first major, remains world No 5, but he now has Woods breathing down his neck.

Francesco Molinari is seventh after he saw his challenge collapse on the back nine and the top 10 is completed by Americans Bryson DeChambeau, Schauffele, and Rickie Fowler.

Dustin Johnson is back at world No 1 after the Masters

A place in the top five will be Woods' next target, followed by the world No 1 - a spot he last held for 60 weeks in 2013/14 before chronic back pain took hold.

In all, Woods has spent a record 683 weeks at world No 1 in his career, and was top of the rankings for 281 consecutive weeks between 2005 and 2010, also a record.