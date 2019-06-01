Memorial Tournament: Martin Kaymer moves two ahead of Adam Scott

2:00 Martin Kaymer is looking forward to the prospect of challenging for a first win since 2014 after moving ahead at the Memorial Tournament. Martin Kaymer is looking forward to the prospect of challenging for a first win since 2014 after moving ahead at the Memorial Tournament.

Martin Kaymer fired a bogey-free 66 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament.

Latest leaderboard Memorial Tournament

Kaymer - without a worldwide win since the 2014 US Open - struck six birdies in a superb display at Muirfield Village to get to 15 under and pull clear of fellow former world No 1 Adam Scott.

Scott sits in second spot after posting a second successive 66, with Jordan Spieth a further two strokes back in a share of third alongside Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama.

Matsuyama carded a round-of-the-day 64

"I really enjoy playing this golf course," Kaymer told Sky Sports. "I hit a lot fairways, my short game is where it should be and I think it'll be an exciting Sunday."

Beginning the day tied for the lead, Kaymer holed a 15-foot birdie at the third and scrambled to save par from 20 feet at the eighth, before firing to close range at the next on his way to reaching the turn in 34.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Kaymer picked up a shot at the par-five 11th and drained a 38-footer at the 13th, with back-to-back birdies from the 15th pulling the German into the outright lead.

Scott made a hat-trick of gains from the fifth and cancelled out his three-putt bogey at the ninth by posting four birdies on his back nine to get to 13 under, while Matsuyama chipped in from the rough at the last to close out his round-of-the-day 64.

Scott is without a win since 2016

Cantlay held outright third on his own until a final-hole bogey dropped him back to 11 under, with overnight joint-leader Kyoung-Hoon Lee in the group tied-sixth and six off the pace.

Justin Rose sits tied-10th and English pair Danny Willett and Luke Donald are a further shot behind, while Tiger Woods is on four under for the tournament after a two-under 70.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Watch the final round of the Memorial Tournament live on Sunday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf.