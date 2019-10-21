Jason Day beats Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in Japan Skins
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 21/10/19 10:07am
Jason Day got the better of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama to win a big-money Skins match in Japan ahead of the Zozo Championship.
The Challenge: Japan Skins results
|Position
|Player
|Skins won
|Money won
|1
|Jason Day
|8
|$210,000
|2
|Tiger Woods
|5
|$60,000
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|$60,000
|4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1
|$20,000
"The Challenge: Japan Skins" saw the quartet go head to head in a special event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, with a total prize purse of $350,000 and each hole, or skin, worth different amounts.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Day won eight skins, including the $100,000 super skin on the final hole, to top the four-man leaderboard, with Woods claiming five skins, McIlroy taking four and Matsuyama earning one.
After the quartet split the first two holes with pars, Day rolled in a 10-footer for birdie at the third hole to claim three skins and $30,000.
The fourth was split with pars and Woods won the fifth by scrambling a par from a greenside bunker, as the other three players all found water, with McIlroy then holing a 12-footer at the sixth to match Day and Matsuyama's birdies.
Brian O'Driscoll partnered McIlroy for the seventh hole, named the 'Rugby Challenge', where he drained a 20-footer to help the Northern Irishman secure a split of the skin and roll the money onto the eighth.
Woods found a timely birdie at the eighth to win five skins and move ahead, before a run of three split holes was ended when McIlroy almost holed his approach at the 12th to set up a close-range gain to win four skins worth $60,000.
Matsuyama claimed his only skin of the day with an eight-foot birdie at the 13th, while the par-five next was split after all players were forced to play the hole using just one club throughout.
The next two holes were also shared which meant Day's 12-foot birdie to win the 17th hole was worth four skins and $80,000, before the Australian secured his victory by getting up and down from a bunker to make a tap-in birdie at the floodlit par-five last.
Live PGA Tour Golf
October 24, 2019, 6:00am
Live on
All four players will now compete at the PGA Tour's inaugural Zozo Championship later this week. Watch live on Thursday from 4am on Sky Sports Golf.