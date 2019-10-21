Jason Day beats Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in Japan Skins

Jason Day saw off Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods to win in Japan

Jason Day got the better of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama to win a big-money Skins match in Japan ahead of the Zozo Championship.

The Challenge: Japan Skins results Position Player Skins won Money won 1 Jason Day 8 $210,000 2 Tiger Woods 5 $60,000 3 Rory McIlroy 4 $60,000 4 Hideki Matsuyama 1 $20,000

"The Challenge: Japan Skins" saw the quartet go head to head in a special event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, with a total prize purse of $350,000 and each hole, or skin, worth different amounts.

Day won eight skins, including the $100,000 super skin on the final hole, to top the four-man leaderboard, with Woods claiming five skins, McIlroy taking four and Matsuyama earning one.

Day ended with eight skins worth $210,000

After the quartet split the first two holes with pars, Day rolled in a 10-footer for birdie at the third hole to claim three skins and $30,000.

The fourth was split with pars and Woods won the fifth by scrambling a par from a greenside bunker, as the other three players all found water, with McIlroy then holing a 12-footer at the sixth to match Day and Matsuyama's birdies.

McIlroy was the highest-ranked player involved in the Skins contest

Brian O'Driscoll partnered McIlroy for the seventh hole, named the 'Rugby Challenge', where he drained a 20-footer to help the Northern Irishman secure a split of the skin and roll the money onto the eighth.

Woods found a timely birdie at the eighth to win five skins and move ahead, before a run of three split holes was ended when McIlroy almost holed his approach at the 12th to set up a close-range gain to win four skins worth $60,000.

McIlroy and Woods both won $60,000 from the Skins contest

Matsuyama claimed his only skin of the day with an eight-foot birdie at the 13th, while the par-five next was split after all players were forced to play the hole using just one club throughout.

The next two holes were also shared which meant Day's 12-foot birdie to win the 17th hole was worth four skins and $80,000, before the Australian secured his victory by getting up and down from a bunker to make a tap-in birdie at the floodlit par-five last.

All four players will now compete at the PGA Tour's inaugural Zozo Championship later this week. Watch live on Thursday from 4am on Sky Sports Golf.