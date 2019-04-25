Tiger Woods to play in inaugural ZOZO Championship in Japan on PGA Tour

Tiger Woods is yet to confirm the remainder of his 2019 schedule

Tiger Woods will compete in Japan for the first time in more than a decade at the inaugural ZOZO Championship.

The event will be the first official PGA Tour event to be staged in Japan and will take place from October 24-27 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo.

The ZOZO championship will replace the CIMB Classic that was held in Malaysia and will now form part of a three-tournament Asia swing that also features the CJ Cup in South Korea and the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

"I'm excited to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October and return to Japan, one of my favourite countries. It's going to be a fun fall (autumn)," Woods wrote on Twitter.

Woods won his fifth Green Jacket at Augusta earlier this month

Woods, who won his 15th major at the Masters earlier this month in thrilling fashion, is yet to publicly confirm whether he will play any events in the lead up to the second major of the year - the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black from May 16-19.

The 43-year-old made his last appearance in Japan in 2006 when he lost a play-off to Padraig Harrington in the Dunlop Phoenix, having won the title the previous two years.

