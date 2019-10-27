Tiger Woods wins historic 82nd PGA Tour title at Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods registered his 82nd PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods secured a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title by holding on for a three-stroke victory at the weather-delayed Zozo Championship in Japan.

Final leaderboard Zozo Championship

Woods, making his first PGA Tour start since undergoing knee surgery in August, held a three-shot lead with seven holes remaining when play was suspended due to darkness on Sunday evening,

The former world No 1 returned on Monday morning to close out a three-under 67 at Narashino Country Club near Tokyo and end the week on 19 under, keeping him ahead of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.

Matusyama's runner-up finish is his best performance since winning the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Victory is Woods' first since claiming a fifth Green Jacket at the Masters in April and moves him alongside Sam Snead's all-time number of PGA Tour titles, with the win also lifting him to sixth in the world rankings.

Woods got off to a sluggish start when play resumed at 6.30am, slamming his club into the ground in frustration after finding the bunker with his approach into the par-four 12th and then failing to get up and down to save par.

Woods maintained his 100 per cent record of turning a 54-hole lead of three strokes or more into a victory

With the lead cut to two, Woods didn't convert an eight-foot birdie try at the 13th but avoided see his advantage reduced further when Matsuyama - in the group ahead - missed his birdie look from half the distance at the par-five next.

Woods restored his three-stroke cushion by walking home a 15-foot birdie at the 14th, only for Matsuyama to respond by draining a 30-footer at the par-three 16th.

Woods' next scheduled appearance is the Hero World Challenge in November

Matsuyama squandered his 15-foot birdie try at the 17th and then found a fairway bunker off the final tee on his way to a closing par, with a three-under 67 setting the clubhouse target at 16 under.

Woods safely negotiated his closing stretch in two-putt pars to retain his two-shot cushion heading to the 18th, where he splashed out of a greenside bunker to eight feet and sign off his victory with a birdie.

A birdie-birdie finish saw Rory McIlroy end the week tied-third on 13 under alongside Sungjae Im, while a two-putt gain at the last lifted Gary Woodland to fifth spot ahead of Billy Horschel and Corey Conners.