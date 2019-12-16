PGA Tour News

QBE Shootout: Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway claim two-shot win

Rory Sabbatini partnered Kevin Tway to victory in Florida
Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway birdied the final two holes to claim a two-stroke victory at the QBE Shootout.

QBE Shootout

The pair posted a 12-under 60 in the better-ball format at Tiburon Golf Club to end the week on 31 under and pull clear of nearest challengers Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston.

Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell finished in fifth spot after a closing 63, while Lexi Thompson and Sean O'Hair were last in the 12-team event after a final-round 70.

Poulter and McDowell ended the week on 27 under
"He [Rory Sabbatini] played unbelievably from hole six through 10," Tway said. "I was just trying to put it in play, so I can take the pressure off him, because he was hot today."

Starting the day in a five-way tie for the lead, Sabbatini and Tway cancelled out a birdie at the third with a bogey at the fifth before going on a run of six consecutive birdies from the sixth.

Sabbatini followed a long-range birdie at the 13th with an eagle at the par-five next and a 20-foot birdie at the 15th, before the pair sealed their with back-to-back birdies over the closing stretch.

Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel finished three strokes off the pace in tied-third alongside Harold Varner III and Ryan Palmer.

