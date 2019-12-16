QBE Shootout: Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway claim two-shot win
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 16/12/19 10:30am
Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway birdied the final two holes to claim a two-stroke victory at the QBE Shootout.
Final leaderboard
The pair posted a 12-under 60 in the better-ball format at Tiburon Golf Club to end the week on 31 under and pull clear of nearest challengers Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell finished in fifth spot after a closing 63, while Lexi Thompson and Sean O'Hair were last in the 12-team event after a final-round 70.
"He [Rory Sabbatini] played unbelievably from hole six through 10," Tway said. "I was just trying to put it in play, so I can take the pressure off him, because he was hot today."
Starting the day in a five-way tie for the lead, Sabbatini and Tway cancelled out a birdie at the third with a bogey at the fifth before going on a run of six consecutive birdies from the sixth.
PGA Tour Golf
December 16, 2019, 3:00pm
Live on
Sabbatini followed a long-range birdie at the 13th with an eagle at the par-five next and a 20-foot birdie at the 15th, before the pair sealed their with back-to-back birdies over the closing stretch.
Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel finished three strokes off the pace in tied-third alongside Harold Varner III and Ryan Palmer.