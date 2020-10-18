The CJ Cup: Russell Henley opens up three-shot lead in Las Vegas

2:22 A look back at the best of the action from the third round of The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. A look back at the best of the action from the third round of The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Russell Henley bolstered his hopes of a first PGA Tour victory since 2017 after moving into a three-shot lead during the third round of The CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

The world No 121 carded a bogey-free 67 at Shadow Creek to get to 15 under for the week and pull clear of Lanto Griffin, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch and overnight leader Xander Schauffele.

Defending champion Justin Thomas in the group five back in a share of sixth alongside Jason Day and England's Tyrrell Hatton, while Rory McIlroy moved inside the top-10 after a six-under 66.

"I putted really well," Henley said. "Left myself in some good spots to make some birdies and had some really nice par saves and scrambled well. Did a lot of good things."

Heading into the weekend four strokes back, Henley followed a ten-foot par-save at the third by holing from a similar distance to birdie the next, before getting up and down from a greenside bunker to birdie the par-five seventh.

Henley's most recent victory came at the 2017 Houston Open

After reaching the turn in 34, Henley drained a 25-footer at the tenth and made a tap-in birdie at the driveable next, with the three-time PGA Tour winner making a five-foot gain at the 12th and then finishing his blemish-free card with a run of pars.

Griffin was within two of the lead until he closed his third-round 66 by finding water with his approach into the par-five last and made bogey, as Kokrak birdied two of his last three holes to join the group on 12 under.

Schauffele was one back before he bogeyed two of his final five holes, while playing partner Hatton's only birdie of the day came via a missed eagle putt from eight feet at the par-five last.

McIlroy birdied four of his last five holes to join the group on eight under that also includes Bubba Watson, who carded a round-of-the-day 65, with Sebastian Munoz and Hideki Matsuyama also seven off the pace.

