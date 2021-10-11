PGA Tour: Sungjae Im eases to four-stroke victory at Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas

Sungjae Im claimed a four-shot victory in Las Vegas

Sungjae Im made eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch on his way to claiming a four-stroke victory and second PGA Tour title at the Shriners Children's Open.

Final leaderboard Shriners Children's Open

The Korean carded a nine-under 62 on the final day at TPC Summerlin to pull clear of the field and end the week on 24 under, four shots clear of Matthew Wolff.

Im started the day three behind but quickly raced into contention with a 30-foot birdie at the first and a 10-foot gain at the fourth, with back-to-back gains from the sixth and a tap-in birdie at the par-five ninth seeing him reach the turn in 30.

Victory moves Im to world No 21

The 23-year-old continued his birdie barrage on the back nine, holing from 20 feet at the 10th and picking up further shots over each of his next three holes, before closing out his blemish-free round to secure a first win since the 2020 Honda Classic.

"I know I won my first win on my 50th start and to win my second PGA Tour win on my 100th start, that in itself is a pretty amazing stat," Im said. "It was hard coming, but I think today how everything went, I think it was a gift from above."

🏆 @TheHondaClassic - 50th start

🏆 @ShrinersOpen - 100th start



Sungjae Im doubles down in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2Kr6C6S9yJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 11, 2021

Wolff posted a runner-up finish for the second year running, having lost out to Martin Laird in a play-off last year, with the American mixing five birdies with two bogeys on his way to a closing 68.

Overnight leader Adam Schenk made three bogeys in the space of five holes on his front nine and ended the week tied-third with Rory Sabbatini and Marc Leishman, with Lanto Griffin and Adam Hadwin sharing sixth spot.

Harry Hall led the British contingent and ended the week in tied-eighth on 17 under, while defending champion Laird was a further shot back and Matt Wallace ended the week in tied-14th.