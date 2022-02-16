Rory McIlroy says it is telling Super Golf League has been rejected by world's top players

Rory McIlroy highlighted the fact the world's top players have turned down the Super Golf League as he again dismissed the lucrative Saudi-led project.

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman has previously labelled the proposals as a "money grab" and referred to the "not so Super League" ahead of this week's Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club.

While McIlroy has made his position clear, he admits he is interested to see which players might want to join up but believes it is telling the top-ranked players have declined.

"I don't know if I'm curious, but - yeah, look, I guess I'm intrigued who would - certainly for the younger guys, like it just seems a massive risk," he said.

"I can maybe make sense of it for the guys that are getting to the latter stages of their career, for sure. I don't think that's what a rival golf league is really - that's not what they're going to want, is it? They don't want some sort of league that's like a pre-Champions Tour.

"I don't know - I understand the financial part of it for guys that are later on in their career.

"You look at the people that have already said no, (Jon) Rahm, No 1 in the world, Collin Morikawa, myself. Like you've got the top players in the world are saying no, so that has to tell you something."

The tournament at the Riviera Country Club will see McIlroy's first PGA Tour appearance since October and he says he is after more consistency in 2022.

"I think just more consistency is what I need," the world No 5 said. "I don't have to look that far back, I go back to 2019 and I had, I think I had 19 top-10s in 24 starts or something like that. I think it's just a consistency that I want to sort of get back to that level of consistency.

McIlroy wants to replicate the consistency he showed in 2019 this year

"I think if you do that and you play to that level week in, week out, you're inevitably going to give yourself chances to win golf tournaments, whether it be regular tour events or majors or anything else. That's what I'm looking to improve on going forward."

With all of the world's top 10 set to play at Riviera, he added: "I think when all the top guys get together on a course like this it is a good barometer and a good measurement to see where your game is.

"You have to do a lot of things well at this golf course and a lot of the same things you have to do well here are the same things you have to do well at major championship set ups.

"I wish we played a lot more courses like this on tour. This is a real treat."