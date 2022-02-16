Saudi Golf League 'all about money': Paul McGinley on 'tone-deaf' comments from PGA Tour players

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rich Beem reacts to Charley Hoffman's Instagram post calling for changes on the PGA Tour Rich Beem reacts to Charley Hoffman's Instagram post calling for changes on the PGA Tour

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has criticised "tone-deaf" comments from players regarding the potential Saudi Golf League and has described the venture as "all about money".

Charley Hoffman hit out at the PGA Tour on social media after a rules issue cost him a penalty stroke on a drop during last week's WM Phoenix Open, suggesting that the Tour offered "no accountability" and "no protection for the players".

Hoffman mentioned in the post about players "wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour", referencing the proposed Saudi Golf League, with Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson - both linked with the SGL - commenting on the post to show their support.

Hoffman took to Instagram to call out the USGA and the PGA Tour after a rules issue resulted in a double bogey during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open

The American later deleted the post, insisting that including Saudi Golf in his original post was to attract media interest about the issue and that he had "nothing but respect for the PGA Tour".

"It's quite clear the Saudis and Greg Norman want to start a new tour and they want to take as many players from the DP World Tour and PGA Tour as they can," McGinley told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "This is real, this is live, and it will be interesting to see where it's going.

"This is certainly a threat, a very strong threat, because of the huge amounts of money that we all know the Saudis have to attract players on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

"Charley Hoffman's comments last week were really disappointing for a guy who sits on the PGA Tour's PAC committee, as there's basically only four people on that and they sit very closely with Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour board.

"It was quite clear from the reaction afterwards how tone deaf they are to what's happening in the world at the moment. The conversation so far around Saudi has only revolved around money. As much as they talk about growing the game and all of that, it's all about money - we know that.

"I don't think it's a good look for the game. I don't think these huge millions of dollars, talk of prize funds and signing-on fees is a good look for what is already a very, very wealthy sport".

Should the DP World Tour be worried?

Many DP World Tour members skipped the Ras Al Khaimah Championship earlier this month to tee it up at the Saudi International, while the Asian Tour's new International Series will have a UK-based event the same week the Scandinavian Mixed event is held on the DP World Tour.

"I'd say they [DP World Tour] are concerned rather than worried," McGinley added. "From being on the board, I can tell you now that the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - have never been in a stronger financial position than we are at the moment.

"We have a new umbrella partner in DP World, who have committed for a long period of time and with huge amounts of money. We have all our sponsors in place and have new ones coming in this year - like Horizon for the Irish Open.

"The strategic alliance means we're not now competitors with the PGA Tour anymore and we're working on a combined schedule, a world schedule for the years to come, maybe even starting next year.

"If you're part of the DP World Tour, things have never been better and things will get even better in the next few years, with everything going on behind the scenes. Prize money this year is the largest ever on the DP World Tour and it's a good time to be a professional golfer."

