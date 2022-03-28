PGA Tour: How Scottie Scheffler replaced Jon Rahm as world No 1 after impressive start to 2022

Scottie Scheffler capped a meteoric rise from relative golfing obscurity to the top of the men’s game with his latest victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The race for world No 1 has been a constant talking point in recent months, with two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, rising star Viktor Hovland and FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay all primed to challenge Jon Rahm for top spot, although Scheffler leapfrogged the lot with a whirlwind start to 2022.

Scheffler began the year outside the world's top 10 despite a stellar 12 months, where a runner-up finish at the last year's WGC Match Play was one of 10 top-10s in a campaign that also saw him make his Team USA debut in a record-breaking Ryder Cup success.

Scottie Scheffler was reduced to tears after winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday

The 25-year-old was world No 15 when he celebrated a breakthrough success at the WM Phoenix Open in early February, defeating Cantlay in a play-off, with the victory sparking a rapid charge to becoming the sixth-youngest world No 1 in the history of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Scheffler would return to the winner's circle just two events later, posting a final-round 72 to finish a shot clear of Hovland at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, lifting him to world No 5 and adding his name to the list of contenders closing in on Rahm's No 1 position.

Although Rahm was able to retain his No 1 spot at The Players earlier this month, Scheffler ended the Spaniard's eight-month-long stint at the top of the rankings by continuing his winning run at Austin Country Club.

Scheffler needed a six-hole play-off against Matt Fitzpatrick to progress through the group stage, having lost to Tommy Fleetwood the previous day, before avenging last year's final defeat against Billy Horschel by defeating his compatriot on the final hole to reach the quarter-finals.

Further wins against Seamus Power and former world No 1 Dustin Johnson booked a final against 2019 champion Kevin Kisner, where a 4&3 victory secured Scheffler a third win in five PGA Tour starts.

"I never really got that far in my dreams," Scheffler said after making it to world No 1. "I never made it that far. I just love playing golf and I love competing and I'm just happy to be out here.

"I don't feel like number one in the world. I feel like the same guy I was four months ago and I hope that doesn't change. Life is good. Life has been good to me for the past few years."

Scheffler's ascent to the top of the world game comes just 42 days after he claimed his first PGA Tour title, beating the previous record held by Tiger Woods by 210 days, with the three first PGA Tour victories coming in the quickest time since David Duval took 21 days to claim his first three titles in 1997.

What next for Scheffler?

None of the world's top five are in action at the Valero Texas Open this week, live on Sky Sports, meaning Scheffler will remain as world No 1 going into The Masters.

Scheffler will be the first player since Thomas and Johnson in 2017 to arrive at Augusta National with three PGA Tour wins already to his name that season, with the American now heading to the opening men's major of the year with a maiden major title in his sights.

Rahm will have the opportunity to return to world No 1 at Augusta, having posted top-10 finishes in all four majors in 2021, while Hovland and Cantlay both have the chance to go top of the rankings with their maiden major victory.

Watch The Masters from April 4-10 live on Sky Sports' dedicated Masters channel. Live coverage from the opening round begins on Thursday April 7 from 2pm on Sky Sports The Masters,