Tour Championship: Will Zalatoris withdraws from FedExCup season finale at East Lake due to injury

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the season-ending Tour Championship

Will Zalatoris will miss out on the chance to challenge for FedExCup victory after withdrawing from the season-ending Tour Championship due to a back injury.

Zalatoris suffered two play-off losses on the PGA Tour in 2022 - including to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship - before moving top of the FedExCup standings by claiming a long-awaited breakthrough victory at the FedEx St Jude Championship earlier this month.

The 26-year-old was four strokes off the lead at the BMW Championship last week when he tweaked his back with his tee shot on the third hole during his third round at Wilmington Country Club, where he tried to continue playing before withdrawing after the next hole.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of day four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis Highlights of day four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis

Zalatoris hoped to be fit to feature at the Tour Championship, where he would have started third in the standings and three strokes behind FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, although two herniated discs will now see him miss the season finale and next month's Presidents Cup.

A statement from Allen Hobbs on behalf of Will Zalatoris said: "After Will's withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship. He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month's Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain [Davis] Love and represent the United States.

"Will would like to thank his fans, sponsors, the Tour, and his team for all of their support. He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able."

Zalatoris had been expected to be awarded a captain's pick for Team USA's Presidents Cup side

Zalatoris' withdrawal means that he will finish 30th in the FedExCup standings, providing the other 29 players in the field at East Lake complete 72 holes, which will see the world No 9 receive $500,000 in bonus money.

The starting strokes for the remaining 29 players will not be affected, meaning Scheffler will begin with a two-shot lead over BMW Championship winner and reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay,

Who will win the FedExCup? Watch the Tour Championship live this week on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.