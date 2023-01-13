Sony Open: Sixty-year-old cancer sufferer Michael Castillo makes PGA Tour debut in Hawaii

Sixty-year-old cancer sufferer Michael Castillo is making his PGA Tour debut at the Sony Open

At the age of 60 and while battling cancer, Michael Castillo fulfilled a long-held dream by competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Castillo, who faced radiation in November after cancer returned to his liver, is the oldest player in a field which includes three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, having qualified for the event - his first on the PGA Tour - by winning the Aloha PGA section.

He made a nine-over 79 in his opening round at Honolulu on Thursday, closing out with a birdie after 10 bogeys before that, but was delighted to be playing rather than left downbeat by his total.

Castillo's father and two brothers have previously played the Sony Open, which like a number of PGA Tour events reserves a spot for a PGA professional in that locale.

"I hit the ball nicely but didn't score very well. Doesn't really matter. I had a great time walking with my brother on the bag. My family is here. It was all good. I couldn't draw it up better than maybe the score," said Castillo.

Castillo was diagnosed with colon cancer almost five years ago, which moved to his liver, his lung and then back to his liver.

He has gone through chemotherapy and radiation two times apiece and will find out next month whether his latest round of radiation has been successful.

Castillo said: "Next month I will do a PET scan and if everything looks good they say I will be in remission. That's a good thing.

"I will probably be doing some what they call maintenance or preventive treatments to keep the lid on it, but it looks pretty good.

"There is great medicine out there and I've got great doctors and I listen to them, even though my wife thinks otherwise!

"Since the cancer journey I guess perspective to life is a little different - but I've been playing this game for 50 years. It's hard to turn off your instinct of playing the game and what it means to you.

"I guess the surprising thing was that I was very comfortable playing golf. I didn't feel like I needed to settle nerves and I think my life journey maybe is part of that.

"There are many geek-out moments with some of the best in the world. Even though I'm not a young kid, I still admire the talent that's out here and want to see it, experience it and to talk to them about it. So it is special in a lot of different ways."

