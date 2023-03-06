The Players 2023: When and how to watch the PGA Tour's event from TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player One of the highlights of the golfing calendar takes place this month at The Players, with round-the-clock coverage from TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports. One of the highlights of the golfing calendar takes place this month at The Players, with round-the-clock coverage from TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports.

One of the biggest events in the golfing calendar takes place this week at TPC Sawgrass, with round-the-clock coverage of The Players live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will once again offer bumper coverage from one of the highlights of the PGA Tour season, where the majority of the world's top 50 will compete for a bumper $25m tournament purse and a $4.5m first prize.

The event is guaranteed to have a different champion to last season, due to 2022 winner Cameron Smit being ineligible after switching to the LIV Golf League, with Jon Rahm among the pre-tournament favourites after his dominant start to the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of The Players Championship, take a look at some standout stats at TPC Sawgrass and discover what it takes to win one of the toughest tournaments on the PGA Tour. Ahead of The Players Championship, take a look at some standout stats at TPC Sawgrass and discover what it takes to win one of the toughest tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Rahm is already a three-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2023 and will continue his battle at the top of the world rankings in Florida, with Scottie Scheffler chasing a first Players Championship success and Rory McIlroy looking to build on his 2021 victory at the PGA Tour's 'flagship event'.

Sky Sports Golf will be the home of The Players in 2023, with nearly 60 hours of live coverage from Tuesday-Sunday of tournament week and a host of extra content available for you to enjoy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Top shots from the final round of the weather-delayed 2022 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass Top shots from the final round of the weather-delayed 2022 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Extensive coverage

A special 'Live from The Players' show will offer eight hours of live build-up on both Tuesday and Wednesday, while live coverage will begin from Thursday and Friday at 11.30am and follow the action from before the opening tee shot until after the close of play.

Bonus coverage will be available via the red button for all four tournament rounds, with featured groups and bonus marquee groups there to enjoy every day alongside a special featured holes feed.

The featured holes will also be available for free on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, where you will be able to follow players' progress on the iconic par-three 17th as well as the third, 12th and par-five 16th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Lowry became only the tenth player to make an ace at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship in 2022, we take a look at all the televised aces on the famous island green. Shane Lowry became only the tenth player to make an ace at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship in 2022, we take a look at all the televised aces on the famous island green.

Extensive weekend coverage starts from approximately 12.45pm on Saturday and 11.45am on Sunday, with the action beginning on the red button before switching to the main channel after the conclusion of the DP World Tour's Magical Kenya Open at around 2pm.

Key TV times (All on Sky Sports Golf)

Tuesday - 1400-2200 - Live from The Players!

The Players Championship Live Live on

Wednesday - 1400-2200 - Live from The Players!

Thursday - 1130-2330 - The Players LIVE!

Friday - 1130-2330 - The Players LIVE!

Saturday - 1400-2300 - The Players LIVE! (pre-1400 available via the red button)

Sunday - 1400-2200 - The Players LIVE! (pre-1400 available via the red button)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Iona Stephen is joined by Jamie Spence to examine what makes the 17th at Sawgrass a fascinating hole. Iona Stephen is joined by Jamie Spence to examine what makes the 17th at Sawgrass a fascinating hole.

How else can I follow The Players?

Sky Sports News will be live from TPC Sawgrass to bring you the latest news and interviews ahead of the tournament, while Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee will offer post-day analysis after every round.

Daily one-hour highlights will be available on Sky Sports Golf each morning, with the channel showing documentaries and features from past editions of the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

The Players Championship Live Live on

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage via a contract-free NOW TV Pass.

Skysports.com and mobile app will deliver news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week, with a live text blogging running through all four tournament rounds.

Watch The Players throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Tuesday with the 'Live from The Players' show at 2pm, while the opening round is live on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf! Get Sky Sports.